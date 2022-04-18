Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Rises By 45.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FECCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,219. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.