Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Increases By 53.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. 737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,543. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

