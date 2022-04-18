Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Rises By 58.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

FAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FAT Brands stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

