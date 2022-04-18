Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Decreases By 30.8%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 731,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $975.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.