Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 27.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF remained flat at $$40.04 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.