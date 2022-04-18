Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Increases By 26.8%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Denka stock remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Denka has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

