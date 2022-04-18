Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Grows By 59.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

