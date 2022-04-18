Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 39.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.93) to GBX 514 ($6.70) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.42.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.10 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

