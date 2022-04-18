Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Decreases By 27.4%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE AGX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48. Argan has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $579.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

