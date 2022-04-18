Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.79

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 155397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.