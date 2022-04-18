Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.48

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 52058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

The firm has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $13,509,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $11,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

