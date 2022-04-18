Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.04

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 4370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 280,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

