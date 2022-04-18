Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Position Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Semrush worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Semrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Semrush stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $10.77. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -560.00. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

