SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

