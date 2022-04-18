Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.64

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $658.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seer by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Seer by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 604,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

