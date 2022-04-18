Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives GBX 1,748.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.78).

Several research analysts have commented on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.75) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.72) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

STB stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.64) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,259.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,271.61. The company has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

