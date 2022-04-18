SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,952. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

