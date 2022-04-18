Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.33% of Seabridge Gold worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 671,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 164.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 213.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,958. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

SA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.