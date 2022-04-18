Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBBTF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$21.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.