ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

