SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP opened at $103.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

