Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.03

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 5325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

