Salzhauer Michael Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 162,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

