Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading 3.5% Higher

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.41. 26,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,416,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

