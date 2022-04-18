RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

