RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
