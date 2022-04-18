RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings of ($1.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,600. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

