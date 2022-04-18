Rotharium (RTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,722.00

Rotharium (RTH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $151,722.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00106308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.