Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Short Interest Update

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 7.51 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

