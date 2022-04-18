Robonomics.network (XRT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $935,204.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00025473 BTC on exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $935,204.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,079,206 coins and its circulating supply is 941,614 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

