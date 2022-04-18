Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce $856.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 138,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.