Reviewing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Chegg and Meten Holding Group are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chegg and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -0.19% 8.17% 3.31% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chegg and Meten Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25 Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 106.02%. Meten Holding Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,300.00%. Given Meten Holding Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than Chegg.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Meten Holding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $776.27 million 5.62 -$1.46 million ($0.09) -359.52 Meten Holding Group $137.48 million 0.28 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Meten Holding Group (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

