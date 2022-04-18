Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $255.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

