Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,424 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. 50,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,342. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.