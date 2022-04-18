Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.45. 18,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

