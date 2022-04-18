Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 1,446 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.28. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

