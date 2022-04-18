Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $51,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 3,393.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

GNRC traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.09. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,065. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

