Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $98,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.50. 186,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,705. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

