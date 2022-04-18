Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $724,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.39. 106,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

