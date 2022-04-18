Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $516,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.09. 299,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.35) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

