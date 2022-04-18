Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.25. 53,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,893. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

