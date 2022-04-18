Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 83 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of CMG traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,594.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,528.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,629.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

