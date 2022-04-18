Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 80 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 403,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,271 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,513,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.05. 65,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

