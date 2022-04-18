Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 891 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,959. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

