Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,215 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,693. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

