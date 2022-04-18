Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $153.37

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.37 and last traded at $153.37, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

