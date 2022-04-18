Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT Lowered to €25.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

