Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,539.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($33.09).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) target price on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,292.04. The stock has a market cap of £47.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

