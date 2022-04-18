Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

