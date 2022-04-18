ReapChain (REAP) Market Cap Reaches $17.86 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $1.06 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00108888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

