Raymond James Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.38.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.